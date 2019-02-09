Image copyright PA Image caption Piglet is currently residing in St Ann's Square

A giant piglet sculpture has been unveiled in Manchester to mark the Chinese New Year.

More than a billion people around the world are celebrating the start of the Year of the Pig.

The pig, one of the 12 signs of the Chinese zodiac, is believed to be a symbol of optimism and hard work.

Artist Alex Rinsler, who designed the Manchester sculpture, said: "We were really keen for Piglet to represent all of those things in a playful way".

Image copyright PA Image caption Alex Rinsler hopes to bring a sense of wildness into the city

The annual dragon parade will take place on Sunday afternoon when a 175-foot dragon will weave its way from Albert Square to Chinatown.

Meanwhile, up to 40,000 people are expected in Birmingham for its Chinese New Year festivities.

A series of parades and performances is planned, with celebrations ending in the city's Chinatown district on Sunday.

Image copyright PA Image caption Piglet has proved to be eye-catching with visitors

The sculpture can be seen in St Ann's Square.