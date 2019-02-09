Giant piglet marks Chinese New Year in Manchester
A giant piglet sculpture has been unveiled in Manchester to mark the Chinese New Year.
More than a billion people around the world are celebrating the start of the Year of the Pig.
The pig, one of the 12 signs of the Chinese zodiac, is believed to be a symbol of optimism and hard work.
Artist Alex Rinsler, who designed the Manchester sculpture, said: "We were really keen for Piglet to represent all of those things in a playful way".
The annual dragon parade will take place on Sunday afternoon when a 175-foot dragon will weave its way from Albert Square to Chinatown.
Meanwhile, up to 40,000 people are expected in Birmingham for its Chinese New Year festivities.
A series of parades and performances is planned, with celebrations ending in the city's Chinatown district on Sunday.
The sculpture can be seen in St Ann's Square.