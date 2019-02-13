Image copyright Google Image caption Police said they did not believe there was a wider threat to the public

A controlled explosion has been carried out after a "potentially viable" device was found.

A cordon was put in place on Duchy Road in Pendleton, Salford after a suspected explosive device was found on Tuesday.

The discovery followed intelligence from the community, Greater Manchester Police said.

The incident is not believed to be related to terrorism. The force said it was being investigated by Serious and Organised Crime Group officers.

Meanwhile, a man, 27, was shot in the leg in a house on the same road at about 19:30 GMT on Tuesday.

Police said they did not believe that the incidents were linked and his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.