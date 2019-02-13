Six people have been held as part of an ongoing investigation into child sexual exploitation in Greater Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police said five men and a woman were arrested on suspicion of offences including rape, sexual assault and possessing indecent images.

The alleged abuse is believed to have taken place in public parks, outdoor spaces and premises across Bury.

Police praised the 25 young victims for speaking out about the abuse they suffered.

A total of 20 people have been arrested as part of Operation Burgos, a joint GMP and Bury Council Children's Services initiative.

'Complex investigation'

Five men, aged 18, 24, 28, 32 and 33 were all arrested on suspicion of raping a female under 18.

The 24-year old was also held on suspicion of kidnap while the 18-year-old was also arrested for sexual assault and possession of indecent images.

A woman, aged 29, was arrested on suspicion of arranging or facilitating the sexual exploitation of a child.

Det Supt Joanne Rawlinson, of GMP's Bury district, said: "This is a complex investigation and today's action is a result of the extensive work between police, Bury Council Children's Services and other partners."

Praising the 25 victims, she added: "You cannot underestimate how incredibly difficult it is for a young person to speak out about the abuse that they have suffered for a whole host of reasons."