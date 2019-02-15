Image caption Police found what they believe to be the stolen red Citroen C1 on Parry Walk, Ashton-under-Lyne

A man is fighting for his life after he tried to stop thieves from stealing his car, police said.

A 63-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious head injuries after being struck by his own red Citroen C1.

The car was stolen from Rushmere and police were called to the crash site in Nook Lane, Ashton-under-Lyne, at about 07:20 GMT.

The victim was struck while running after his car and the offenders are still at large.

Det Insp Ian Harratt said: "A man is now fighting for his life as a result of this incident and we have deployed several resources to the area who are working to locate those involved."

Officers have found what they believe to be the stolen red Citroen C1 on Parry Walk in Ashton-under-Lyne.

Police are also looking for dashcam footage and urging any witnesses to get in touch.