Image copyright Family handout Image caption Post-mortem tests found Raymond Dixon was assaulted

Four men have been arrested over the death of a man in Greater Manchester.

Raymond Dixon, aged 50, was found dead at a building in Myrtle Street North, Bury, at about 01:25 GMT on Tuesday.

Post-mortem tests revealed he had been assaulted and died from head wounds.

Two men, aged 30 and 39, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. Two men, aged 40 and 50, were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Police previously held two people on Thursday on suspicion of murder.

The men arrested on Thursday were aged 44 and 50, Greater Manchester Police said.

The 39-year-old man has been released under investigation pending further enquires and the rest remain in custody for questioning.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.