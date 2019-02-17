Image copyright @LiveForeverProd Image caption Flames could be seen on the moors on Sunday night

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze which has broken out on moorland in Greater Manchester.

An area at the top of a hill near Stalybridge was reported to be ablaze at about 21:05 GMT.

Greater Manchester Fire Service said its crews were using "specialist moorland firefighting equipment" to try to bring the blaze under control.

It said specialist units and crews from Ashton, Stalybridge, Oldham, Hyde and Bolton North were battling the fire.

The fire service thanked people who called 999 but said it was aware of the fire and "dealing with it".

Image copyright Ben Burchell Image caption The fire could be seen from nearby Stalybridge

In June and July last year, firefighters from 20 different brigades were drafted in to help tackle the two huge moorland fires which burnt for several weeks.

Firefighters spent more than a month battling a huge fire covering 18km sq (6.9 sq miles) at Winter Hill, near Bolton.

The Army had to be drafted in to help Greater Manchester crews deal with a blaze at Saddleworth Moor in Tameside, 30 miles away from Winter Hill.

South Yorkshire crews fought 1,227 wild and grass fires during an exceptionally dry and hot May to July period, about triple the usual number.

The Lancashire brigade dealt with 535 blazes in the same period, up from 175 last year.