Image caption Police found the stolen red Citroen C1 in Ashton-under-Lyne

A man has been charged with grievous bodily harm after a carjacking victim was run over with his own vehicle.

The 63-year-old, who gave chase as his red Citroen C1 was being stolen in Greater Manchester, is still in a critical condition.

He suffered serious head injuries in the crash in Nook Lane, Ashton-under-Lyne at 07:20 GMT on Friday.

Jackson Bogart, 46, will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court later.

Mr Bogart, of Ladbrooke Road, Ashton-under-Lyne, has also been charged with theft.

A 45-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has now been released and will not face further action.

Officers later found the red Citroen C1 on Parry Walk in Ashton-under-Lyne.

Police believe the car was stolen from Rushmere.