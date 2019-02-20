Metrolink services disrupted after woman hit by tram at Oldham Mumps
Metrolink services between Manchester city centre, Oldham and Rochdale have been suspended indefinitely after a woman was hit by a tram.
Emergency services were called to a collision between a pedestrian and a tram at Oldham Mumps about 08:10 GMT.
The woman's injuries are not believed to be life threatening, Greater Manchester Police said.
Transport for Greater Manchester said no tram services were running between Freehold and Rochdale Town Centre.
Services will only operate between East Didsbury and Freehold until further notice, it tweeted.
Buses are also being diverted around the area.