Image copyright Matt Tuckey Image caption A woman has been taken to hospital with a head injury

Metrolink services between Manchester city centre, Oldham and Rochdale have been suspended indefinitely after a woman was hit by a tram.

Emergency services were called to a collision between a pedestrian and a tram at Oldham Mumps about 08:10 GMT.

The woman's injuries are not believed to be life threatening, Greater Manchester Police said.

Transport for Greater Manchester said no tram services were running between Freehold and Rochdale Town Centre.

Services will only operate between East Didsbury and Freehold until further notice, it tweeted.

Buses are also being diverted around the area.

Image copyright Whittaker Design Image caption Emergency services were called to the scene at about 08:10

Image copyright @just_barely Image caption Trams and buses are being disrupted