Image copyright Jackson Yamba Image caption The graffiti was painted on three doors at the block of flats

A man has been charged after racist graffiti was daubed on doors at a block of flats.

Vaughan Dowd, 54, has been charged with criminal damage and racially aggravated criminal damage, police said.

David Yamba, 10, found "No Blacks" painted on three doors in his block in Salford on 8 February, five days after his family had moved in.

Mr Dowd, of Irlam Square, Salford, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court later.

Image caption David Yamba, pictured with his father Jackson, found the graffiti

David's father, trainee lawyer Jackson Yamba, claimed officers did not follow up his initial report until he tweeted the force a week later.

Greater Manchester Police's chief constable apologised for a delay in sending officers to investigate.