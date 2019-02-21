Image copyright British Transport Policw Image caption It took police three trips to take the bikes into storage

More than 100 bicycles ended up being seized from a house by police investigating a single bike theft.

British Transport Police said it took them three trips to collect the 101 bikes from the Oldham home over the weekend.

Officers said they were found during an investigation into a bike theft in West Yorkshire.

A 42-year-old man was held on suspicion of fraud by false representation and handling stolen goods.

He was later released under investigation while inquiries continue.

BTP said its officers were "making their way through a long list of serial numbers".