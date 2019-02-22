Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened on Wildhouse Lane in Milnrow

A 16-year-old cyclist has died after being involved in a crash in Rochdale.

Police were called at about 23:00 GMT on Thursday to reports that a black Ford Fiesta was involved in a collision with a boy on a bike on Wildhouse Lane in Milnrow.

Emergency services attended and the teenager was taken to hospital where he died, police said.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta remained at the scene. No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.

Det Con Diana Dyer-Barron said: "Sadly a teenage boy has lost his life and my thoughts are with his family at this unimaginably difficult time.

"We have specially trained officers supporting his family as they come to terms with their tragic loss and we will do all we can to help them."

Police are appealing for witnesses.