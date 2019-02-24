Arrest over £40k Altrincham Flannels luxury goods theft
- 24 February 2019
A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary following the theft of £40,000 worth of designer handbags and coats.
A car was reversed into the Flannels store in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, after midnight on 2 February.
Offenders also ran into the George Street premises from two other vehicles, which were used in their escape, police said.
A 38-year-old suspect has been arrested and remains in custody for questioning.