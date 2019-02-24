Manchester

Arrest over £40k Altrincham Flannels luxury goods theft

  • 24 February 2019
a rack of Canada goose coats Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Canada Goose coats worth £800 were among the items stolen on 2 February

A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary following the theft of £40,000 worth of designer handbags and coats.

A car was reversed into the Flannels store in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, after midnight on 2 February.

Offenders also ran into the George Street premises from two other vehicles, which were used in their escape, police said.

A 38-year-old suspect has been arrested and remains in custody for questioning.
Image caption The shop put up boards as doors after the raid

