Canada Goose coats worth £800 were among the items stolen on 2 February

A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary following the theft of £40,000 worth of designer handbags and coats.

A car was reversed into the Flannels store in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, after midnight on 2 February.

Offenders also ran into the George Street premises from two other vehicles, which were used in their escape, police said.

A 38-year-old suspect has been arrested and remains in custody for questioning.