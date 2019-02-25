A man and a woman have been arrested following reports of fraud at a funeral home in Ashton-under-Lyne.

The 45-year-old man and 48-year-old woman were held on suspicion of fraud, theft and preventing a lawful burial, police said.

The arrests came after warrants were executed at four addresses following a joint probe by trading standards and Greater Manchester Police.

The pair are in custody for questioning.

Det Supt Debbie Dooley said detectives were taking the reports "very seriously, especially given the nature of the business and the potential sensitivities surrounding it".