Manchester United's "Class of '92" have attended the funeral of the coach credited with developing their careers.
Eric Harrison, who died aged 81 on 13 February, worked alongside Sir Alex Ferguson to bring the best out of David Beckham, Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs.
Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, Steve Bruce and Ben Thornley also joined the former coach's family at Halifax Minster.
Current United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer and former boss Ron Atkinson were also among the mourners.
Harrison, who was diagnosed with dementia four years ago, was described by Sir Alex as "one of the greatest coaches of our time".
After playing at Halifax, Hartlepool, Barrow and Southport, Harrison became part of Everton's coaching staff before being brought to Old Trafford as youth team manager by Atkinson in 1981.
He went on to lead United to FA Youth Cup victories in 1992 and 1995.
