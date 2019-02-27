Manchester

Leigh stab death: Phillip Rooney 'was witty and caring'

  • 27 February 2019
Phillip Rooney Image copyright Greater Manchester Police
Image caption Phillip Rooney, 32, was "witty, caring and fun loving", his family said

A man who died when he was stabbed in the stomach was "witty, caring and had a heart of gold", his family has said.

Phillip Rooney, 32, was discovered "unresponsive" at a house on Platt Street, Leigh, Greater Manchester at 23:45 GMT on Saturday.

The father-of-two died at the scene, Greater Manchester Police said.

Stephen Brocklehurst, 48, of Billinge Road, Wigan, has been charged with murder.

Mr Rooney's family said: "The day before his tragic death Phillip spent the day with his family. It was a happy day that will fill our hearts with happy memories.

"Phillip was much loved by his family and friends. He was witty, caring, fun loving and had a kind heart. He was very family orientated and would do anything for you. He had a heart of gold."

The statement added Mr Rooney would be "sadly missed by all who knew him" and the family had been "overwhelmed by kind messages of support".

