Image caption Dianne Oxberry was BBC North West Tonight's weather presenter for more than 20 years

More than 1,000 people packed into Manchester Cathedral to celebrate the life of BBC presenter Dianne Oxberry.

The former Radio 1 star died from ovarian cancer, aged 51, in January.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham reflected on how "she brought light into our lives" and was "a true friend of the north west of England".

BBC North West Tonight co-presenters Roger Johnson and Annabel Tiffin also paid tribute to the weather forecaster, who "was special to every one of us".

Johnson added: "To some, like me, she was a wonderful colleague and to others a much-loved friend.

"To Ian, Dianne's husband, children and her family, Dianne was everything.

"Many of you here, though, had never met her yet you regarded her as a friend."

Image caption Thousands applied for tickets to the memorial service, which was broadcast on Radio Manchester and on BBC North West's Facebook page

Tiffin told the congregation she hoped "something really good can come out of this terrible loss".

A fund set up by Oxberry's husband Ian Hindle has raised more than £44,000 since it was launched.

The Dianne Oxberry Trust is expected to be established later this year to help anyone affected by ovarian cancer while also raising awareness of the disease and supporting bereaved families.

Paying tribute to her friend and colleague, Radio 1's Jackie Brambles described Oxberry as "an extraordinary human being".

She added: "It makes me so proud to see this mass outpouring of love for her now.

"She had no idea how amazing she was."

Image caption BBC North West Tonight presenter Roger Johnson was among those who paid tribute

Tony Livesey, presenter at BBC Radio 5 Live, remembered Oxberry as the "consummate professional" and "master of live television".

He added: "She was once told she had four seconds to do the weather. Cue Dianne: 'Thank you, Annabel. Rain. Goodnight'."

Oxberry rose to fame when she presented the weather and travel on BBC Radio 1 in the early 1990s, working with broadcasters including Simon Mayo and Steve Wright.

Image copyright Just Giving Image caption Ian Hindle, pictured here with Oxberry, wants to raise awareness about ovarian cancer

She met her husband, who works as a camera operator, while co-hosting Saturday morning children's show The 8.15 from Manchester.

She then presented the weather for BBC North West Tonight from 1995 until December.

A private funeral service was held in Sale, Greater Manchester, on 7 February.