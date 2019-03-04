Image copyright Family handout Image caption Officers said they were remaining "open minded" about why Yousef Makki was stabbed

A 17-year-old fatally stabbed in a village was "bright, considerate and caring", one of his former teachers has said.

Yousef Makki, from Burnage, was stabbed to death in Gorse Bank Road, Hale Barns, near Altrincham, on Saturday.

Flowers paying tribute to him are being placed outside Manchester Grammar School, which he attended.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said a "culture change" is needed to tackle knife crime.

Two boys, also aged 17, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

'Fantastic little fella'

A crowdfunding appeal to raise money for Yousef's funeral has already raised more than £13,000.

Writing on the GoFundMe page, Kathy Hughes, who taught the teenager at primary school, said she had "fond memories" of him and he was a "bright, caring and considerate boy".

She added: "Such heart-breaking news. My thoughts are with his family."

Yousef was a pupil at Manchester Grammar School which is an independent day school for boys founded in 1515.

Neighbours have spoken of their shock at Yousef's death.

Image caption Neighbour Anne Heffernan said Yousef would always help her with her bags

Anne Heffernan said she was "devastated".

She said Yousef would always help her with her bags "with me being old and a bit disabled".

"He was there all the time, never a problem. He was a lovely lad."

Another neighbour - who wanted to be known only as Bernard - told the BBC that Yousef was a "polite... quiet boy from a respectable family" and "one of the nicest lads you could ever see".

He said he was a "fantastic little fella".

"I couldn't believe it because he is not the sort of lad to be in trouble or anything," he added.

"Hale barns in a nice area - you wouldn't expect it in that sort of area.

"Everybody in the area is so upset - it's just terrible."

Image caption "We just tried to do the best for him... unfortunately it wasn't enough," says Paul Hughes

Eyewitness Paul Hughes told the BBC he tried to help Yousef.

"We had to lay him on the road so he was flat, got him into the recovery position." he said.

"Mike cradled his head. We just tried to do the best for him that we could. Unfortunately it wasn't enough."

Stop and search

Following Yousef's death Mr Burnham said options such as stop and search, a knife amnesty and tougher penalties for people carrying a knife should all be considered to tackle knife crime.

He was fatally stabbed the day after a 17-year-old girl, Jodie Chesney, was killed in a knife attack in a London park.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid is to meet police chiefs this week to discuss the issue while former Metropolitan Police commissioner Lord Hogan-Howe is calling for the government to appoint a knife crime tsar to "get a grip" on the rise in youth violence.

He said a 93% rise in the number of under-16s stabbed over five years was a "terrifying statistic".

"Something has to change," he added.