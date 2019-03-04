Image copyright GMP Image caption Hollie Ashurst liked to watch television shows 'Mr Tumble' and 'In the Night Garden'

The mother of a 14-month-old girl who died of head injuries in Wigan said her daughter was a "ray of sunshine".

Hollie Ashurst - who had just started to crawl - died in hospital on Friday after being found injured in Fleming Court, Shevington.

Daniel Ashurst, 32, of Fleming Court, will appear at Wigan Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with her murder.

Her mother said she was a "bright, smiley, happy little girl" and she would "always love" her.

Police had been called by medical staff at 14:00 GMT on Thursday, who said they were taking a toddler to hospital.

Image copyright Google Image caption Hollie Ashurst was found in Fleming Court, Shevington, Wigan

A post-mortem confirmed Hollie died of head injuries.

'My princess'

Paying tribute to Hollie, her mother, who has not been named, said: "Hollie was my dream come true.

"She was such a bright, smiley, happy little girl and was everyone's ray of sunshine.

"Hollie brightened everyone's day and was an inspiration and never unhappy.

"Fly high my princess with your other loved ones and sweet dreams my baby girl, I will always love you."