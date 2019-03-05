Image copyright NCA Image caption Tashan Gallagher, 31, admitted a range of serious offences at Bolton Crown Court

A "vile" paedophile who filmed himself raping a baby girl and sexually assaulting a two-year-old boy has been jailed for 15 years.

Tashan Gallagher, of Leigh, Greater Manchester, used the footage in order to gain entry into a private paedophile discussion group, a court heard.

New members could only join if they posted abuse images. The baby girl was just six months old.

Gallagher, 31, admitted one charge of rape and four counts of sexual assault.

He also pleaded guilty to five counts of making indecent photographs, two counts of distributing an indecent image of a child and two counts of possession of indecent images.

He abused the children in 2017 and posted footage of the attacks to an encrypted app on the Telegram messaging app, Bolton Crown Court heard.

In October last year officers from Homeland Security Investigations in America shared intelligence with the National Crime Agency (NCA) following a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

'Incomprehensible'

Gallagher was arrested at his home, where officers also found a distinctive pair of Nike Air Max trainers he wore in one of the abuse videos.

He admitted he had been looking at indecent images of children online for more than two years.

Sentencing Gallagher, Judge Timothy Stead said the abuse was carried out in the "vilest possible manner".

NCA operations manager Graham Ellis described the crimes as "incomprehensible" and "horrific".

He added: "His escalation of offending is very frightening, going from viewing abuse images to sexually abusing children, recording it and posting it online so he could join a private group."

Gallagher was also given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and made to sign the sex offenders register for life.