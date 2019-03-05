Image copyright Family handout Image caption Yousef Makki was stabbed in Altrincham on Saturday

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Greater Manchester.

Yousef Makki, from Burnage, died after being attacked in Gorse Bank Road, Hale Barns, near Altrincham, on Saturday.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article. Another boy, 17, has been charged with assisting an offender and possession of a bladed article.

The pair are due to appear at Manchester Youth Court on Wednesday.

Yousef's parents described him as a "loving and caring son and brother", and said he had phoned hours before his death to say he would be home for tea.

"The next knock at the door [was] officers with the tragic news... it is every parent's worst nightmare," they said.

Image caption Flowers were placed in memory of Yousef Makki outside his school

In their tribute, Yousef's family said he was a sporty and a dedicated student.

"We are absolutely devastated and cannot believe that our son has gone. This senseless loss has affected the whole community," they said.

Manchester Grammar School, where Yousef was studying for his A-levels, said his death was a "tragic loss" and he was a "dearly loved, incredibly bright pupil".

He is thought to have won a scholarship to attend the £12,000 a year independent school and dreamed of becoming a heart surgeon.

A two-minute silence was held on Monday by pupils and staff at the school. Floral tributes have been left on the treet where Yousef was found injured.

The fatal stabbing came a day after 17-year-old Jodie Chesney was killed in a knife attack in a London park.