Image copyright Family handout Image caption Yousef Makki was stabbed in Altrincham on Saturday

A teenager has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Greater Manchester.

Yousef Makki, from Burnage, died after being attacked in Gorse Bank Road, Hale Barns, near Altrincham, on Saturday.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Manchester Youth Court charged with murder and possession of a blade.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Manchester Crown Court on Thursday.

Another 17-year-old boy is due to appear at the youth court later charged with assisting an offender and possession of a bladed article.

Manchester Grammar School, where Yousef was studying for his A-levels, said he was a "dearly loved, incredibly bright pupil".

He is thought to have won a scholarship to attend the £12,000 a year independent school and dreamed of becoming a heart surgeon.