Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Stephen Turton used to coach an under-11 side in Salford

A junior football coach who sexually abused a young player in the back of the team's minibus has been jailed.

Stephen Turton, 66, was sentenced to 13 years and six months at Manchester Crown Court after admitting sexually assaulting two young boys.

Turton coached a now-disbanded under-11 side in Salford from the early 1990s.

Judge Suzanne Goddard said Turton was a "calculating and predatory paedophile" who abused his position.

Turton, of Castleton Close, Gamesley, Derbyshire, pleaded guilty to seven counts of committing indecency with a child, six counts of indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault.

'Corrosive impact'

The court was told Turton groomed and sexually abused one boy, who was under 11, in the early 1990s.

He assaulted his victim in his converted van, which served as the team's minibus.

Turton took photos of the abuse, claiming he would sell the pictures and give the victim the proceeds, the court heard.

The assaults continued until the boy was 13. The victim later went "off the rails", drinking and taking drugs, the court was told.

He told a friend what had happened about five years ago, after a reunion of former players was arranged on social media, police said.

After Turton's arrest, a second victim came forward who had been groomed and abused from the age of eight until 16.

Det Con Joanne Tinsley said: "Throughout the court process [Turton] has failed to acknowledge the magnitude of his offending and what an awful, corrosive impact it has had on these young men.

"The boys have both continued to struggle to lead normal lives and still continue to come to terms with their abuse."

Turton must sign the sex offenders register for life.