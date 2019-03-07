Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Martin McBrine (left) denied murder while Harry Mee pleaded not guilty to assisting an offender

A man who "mercilessly" beat a man who was drinking at his house and left him to die in the "most harrowing of ways" has been jailed.

The body of Lee McConnell, 49, was found at Martin McBrine's home in Palatine Street, Rochdale, in August.

McBrine, 44, denied murder but was found guilty after a trial at Manchester Crown Court. He was jailed for a life with a minimum of 15 years.

Harry Mee, 71, who tried to help him conceal the crime, was also jailed.

Mee, also of Palatine Street, was found guilty of assisting an offender and sentenced to two and a half years.

Greater Manchester Police said McBrine, Mee and Mr McConnell were drinking with a few others at McBrine's house on 11 August.

McBrine inflicted a "sickening and brutal" attack on Mr McConnell after the others had left and then dragged him into the kitchen, the force added.

'Merciless attack'

Police said McBrine knocked on Mee's door asking for his help, and he assisted the killer in cleaning up evidence of the murder.

When emergency services arrived they found the victim's body on the kitchen floor.

A post-mortem examination revealed Lee died from multiple injuries to his abdomen as a result of blunt force trauma.

Senior investigating officer Duncan Thorpe said: "Still to this day we cannot understand the motive behind such a merciless attack."

He said the pair had added to the family's grief by refusing to admit what they had done, meaning relatives "had to listen to the distressing details surrounding Lee's murder".