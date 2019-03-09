Image copyright Google Image caption Witnesses saw the crash on Crabtree Road

A delivery driver was struck by her own van after it was stolen.

The 45-year-old woman left the blue Vauxhall Aglia to make a delivery in Wigan at midday when a man in his 30s climbed in.

Witnesses said he crashed into her as he drove off on Crabtree Road.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not thought to be life threatening. Greater Manchester Police asked for anyone with information to contact them.

Det Sgt Chris Broad said: "This was a terrifying robbery, which has left the victim requiring hospital treatment.

"It happened in broad daylight, so I'm hoping someone may be able to help us quickly find the man before he can do any further damage."

The offender was said to be wearing a black waterproof jacket, light-coloured baggy jeans and work boots.