Manchester United fan describes stabbing ordeal in Paris
A Manchester United fan who was stabbed after the club's victory in Paris said he is recovering "slowly" after a "traumatic four days".
Mike Jackson, 44, from Bolton, needed emergency surgery after being stabbed in the chest following the club's Champions League clash with PSG.
A Paris taxi driver has been arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide.
In a Facebook post, Mr Jackson thanked well-wishers "from the bottom of my heart" for their messages and support.
"From going from a jubilant evening, watching Manchester United pulling off the unthinkable result against PSG, to one hour or so later fighting for my life, these have been a traumatic four days.
"I'm slowly recovering in a hospital in Paris. Each and every message means more than you could ever imagine," he said.
'Shocked'
The Agence France-Presse news agency said the suspect had been "indicted on Saturday for attempted homicide".
The agency said the suspect was a taxi driver who had been "placed under judicial control".
Mr Jackson was expected to be released from hospital later.
Manchester United completed a remarkable comeback victory over PSG at the Parc des Princes to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.
The club later said it was "shocked" to hear about the stabbing and "everyone at the club" was thinking of Mr Jackson.