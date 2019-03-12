Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Derek Bentham punched, kicked and headbutted Mr Christy

A killer who beat a man to death in a pub toilet in a "violent, premeditated attack" has been jailed for life.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Derek Bentham attacked Lee Christy from behind in the Bears Paw pub on Market Street in Hindley on 15 September 2018.

Mr Christy, who was punched repeatedly before being headbutted and kicked, died in hospital three days later.

Bentham, of Smithwood Avenue, Hindley, was found guilty of murder and jailed at Bolton Crown Court.

The court heard Bentham was overheard in the pub saying he would "have him later".

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Lee Christy died as a result of an abdominal haemorrage

A GMP spokesman said Bentham knocked Mr Christy to the ground and climbed on to him, punching him repeatedly in the face and then headbutting him.

He then climbed off him and kicked him as he lay on the ground before leaving the toilets and the pub.

After the attack, Mr Christy's friends carried him out of the pub to his flat across the road before calling an ambulance.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Christy died as from an abdominal haemorrage due to rupture of the spleen as a result of blunt force trauma.

He also suffered a broken neck during the assault.

Speaking after sentencing, Det Insp Andy Butterworth said the "only appropriate word to describe Derek Bentham's actions... is brutal".

"He watched him go to the toilet before following behind with the intention of causing nothing less than serious harm," she added.

Bentham was ordered to serve a minimum of 13 years in prison.