Image copyright Getty/LDRS Image caption Vincent Kompany's firm is planning to build luxury flats in a heritage area of Manchester

Plans backed by Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany to build luxury flats in Manchester city centre have been criticised by a heritage group.

Historic England said the "monolithic" development of 75 apartments and office space in Ancoats would be harmful to the character of a area.

The plans were submitted by M4nchester Two Ltd, which is owned by Kompany and property tycoon Nathan Ezair.

They are recommended for approval ahead of a planning meeting on Thursday.

The nine-storey development would be at the site of the former 1950s electrical works on Bengal Street, an area once at the heart of Manchester's famed cotton industry.

Historic England said the area owes its renaissance to "heritage-led" regeneration, with the protection of its historic mills at the heart.

Kompany's company wants to demolish the former electrical works to make way for the project, which includes one to three bedroom homes.

Image copyright LDRS

It is aimed at families and would be available for private rental with a rooftop communal garden and swanky top floor terraces.

The developers maintain the scheme - which is close to the offices of homeless charity Mustard Tree homeless - respects the heritage of the area while providing "an elegant and contemporary" development.

Council officers have said they were "minded'" to recommend approval providing the developers meet certain conditions, with further discussions due to take place on Thursday.

Kompany announced in September that he will donate all profits from his testimonial match in August to tackle homelessness in Greater Manchester, alongside mayor Andy Burnham.

Last year a £200m skyscraper in Manchester city centre backed by former Manchester United stars Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs was approved, despite similar criticism from heritage campaigners.

But ex-England cricketer Andrew Flintoff had plans for a 35-storey tower in Castlefield rejected.