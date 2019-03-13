Murder charge after woman found dead in Denton
- 13 March 2019
A man has been charged with murder after a 26-year-old woman was found dead in a flat.
Lala Kamara was found dead in Denton Court, Denton, Tameside at about 22:35 GMT on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police said.
Mustapha Dia, 21, of Denton Court, Denton, has been charged with murder.
He is due at Tameside Magistrates Court later.