Murder charge after woman found dead in Denton

  • 13 March 2019
Denton court Image copyright Google
Image caption Lala Kamara was found at Denton Court

A man has been charged with murder after a 26-year-old woman was found dead in a flat.

Lala Kamara was found dead in Denton Court, Denton, Tameside at about 22:35 GMT on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police said.

Mustapha Dia, 21, of Denton Court, Denton, has been charged with murder.

He is due at Tameside Magistrates Court later.

