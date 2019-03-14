Image copyright @grchughes Image caption The boy was taken to hospital with minor injuries after the car was hit by falling bricks

A two-year-old boy was injured when part of a wall collapsed on a car.

The boy was sitting in the vehicle in Moss Side, Manchester, when bricks fell from an end-terrace building on Wednesday.

He was rescued by the owner of the car and taken to hospital.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue service said it was unable to confirm whether the wall had crumbled due to the high winds which lashed the region during Storm Gareth.

A spokesman said an officer attended, but no rescue equipment was sent to the scene, on Lloyd Street South.

The boy is understood to have suffered minor injuries.

Image copyright @grchughes Image caption The fire service said it had left the scene in the hands of building inspectors

"The casualty was rescued by the owner and paramedics attended the scene," the spokesman said.

"We were in attendance for just over an hour and left it in the hands of building inspectors."