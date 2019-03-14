Image copyright The Christie Hospital Image caption An artist's impression of how the new building could look

Plans have been revealed for a new cancer research centre to replace a fire-damaged building at The Christie hospital in Manchester.

The hospital has begun a public consultation for what it has described as a "world class facility".

The project is yet to be finalised but bosses said the new centre would integrate researchers and clinicians in one building.

A full planning application will be submitted later this year.

The fire, which broke out at the hospital's Paterson building in April 2017, was tackled by 16 fire engines and caused hundreds of thousands pounds in damage.

Image copyright Steve Allen Image caption The fire caused severe damage to a research unit at the hospital

However, much of the unit's research work was salvaged.

A fire service investigation later concluded the blaze was caused after hot debris from welding work on the roof had fallen down a wall and set fire to cardboard and fabric.

Nobody was injured and all staff were successfully evacuated.

The public consultation will run until 22 March