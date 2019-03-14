Image copyright Getty/LDRS Image caption M4nchester Two Ltd is owned by Kompany and property tycoon Nathan Ezair

A luxury apartment development backed by Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has been approved.

The nine-storey development will be at the site of the former 1950s electrical works on Bengal Street in Ancoats.

Developers claim it would help combat crime and anti-social behaviour in an area once at the heart of the city's famed cotton industry.

Historic England had criticised the "monolithic" scheme, saying it would be harmful to the character of a area.

Seventy-five one to three bedroom homes will be built, largely aimed at families and available on a private rented basis, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

There will also be office space in the development.

Ward councillor Emma Taylor backed the project, saying spaces for small businesses are "in demand" in the area.

Image copyright LDRS

The plans were submitted by M4nchester Two Ltd, which is owned by Kompany and property tycoon Nathan Ezair.

Historic England argued the development should be scaled down to fit in with its surroundings, but a council officer said it is "not in the interest of Ancoats" for the site to remain as it is.

Kompany announced in September that he will donate all profits from his testimonial match in August to tackle homelessness in Greater Manchester.

Last year a £200m skyscraper in Manchester city centre backed by former Manchester United stars Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs was approved, despite similar criticism from heritage campaigners.

But ex-England cricketer Andrew Flintoff had plans for a 35-storey tower in Castlefield rejected.