Four people have been hurt by a car deliberately driven into them during a dispute, police said.

The group was hit in Market Street, Bury at 23:10 GMT on Friday, Greater Manchester Police said.

Two members of the group were taken to hospital for further treatment but no-one was seriously injured.

Police are appealing for information and said the crash was not terror-related. Two men, aged 18 and 21, have been arrested on suspicion of affray.