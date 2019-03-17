Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fifty people were killed at two mosques in New Zealand

Two people have been arrested for abusing a UK taxi driver in connection with the New Zealand mosque attacks.

The driver was working in Rochdale when he was threatened just after midnight, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

A 34-year-old woman and a man aged 33 were detained on suspicion of racially-aggravated public order offences.

On Saturday, the force arrested a man over a malicious social media post about the attacks that killed 50 people.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption People have been leaving tributes to the victims in Christchurch on Sunday

Brenton Tarrant, a 28-year-old Australian who described himself as a white supremacist, has been charged following the shootings during Friday prayers at two mosques in Christchurch.

Russ Jackson, assistant chief constable at GMP, said the attacks continued to cause huge upset, but there had been "a small number of incidents where people have either posted or made remarks... particularly online where people often think it is acceptable to abuse others".

"Some of these comments are frankly disgusting. I am amazed how some people think it is acceptable to make such careless and disrespectful remarks," he said.

"Let me be really clear - where this crosses the boundary into criminal offences we will make arrests and, if the evidence is there, we will seek the prosecution of those involved."

Vigils are being held across Manchester this weekend following the attacks.

An image of Christian charity worker Andrew Graystone outside a Manchester mosque, while holding a placard saying: "You are my friends. I will keep watch while you pray", has been widely shared across the world.