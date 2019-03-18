Image copyright James Mason Image caption March organisers said about 700 people walked through Bury

Hundreds of people joined a demonstration against plans to build on green sites in Greater Manchester.

Sunday's Bury march, in which about 700 took part, was the latest in a series of protests against plans for 201,000 new homes in the region by 2038.

Green belt land, which forms 47% of the city region, would be cut to 45% if the Spatial Framework plans are approved.

Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) said a public consultation into the plans closes later on 18 March.

Earlier this month, 4,000 people marched against the plans in Oldham.

What are green belt and brownfield sites?

Image copyright Getty Images

Green belts were introduced after World War Two to stop cities from sprawling and countryside being spoilt

There are tight controls on building in these areas

In 2018, about 12.5% - 1,629,510 hectares - of England's land area was designated as green belt

Brownfield sites are usually on disused land, but they are often more expensive to build on as they first need to be cleared

The GMCA revealed its Spatial Framework plans in January.

An earlier plan, published in 2016 for 225,000 new properties, drew huge protests across the region and 27,000 responses in a consultation.

Concerns were raised over congestion, affordability of homes, and the development of green sites instead of brownfield land.

Spatial Framework: 2019 version