Image copyright Family handout Image caption Yousef Makki was stabbed in Altrincham on 2 March

A 17-year-old boy killed in an alleged knife attack died from a stab wound to the chest, an inquest has heard.

Yousef Makki, who hoped to become a heart surgeon, was attacked on 2 March in Hale Barns, near Altrincham, and died at Manchester Royal Infirmary.

A 17-year-old boy from south Manchester has been charged with his murder and released on bail.

In a statement, Yousef's family said the Manchester Grammar School student was an "inspiration to all".

Police coroner's officer Alison Catlow told the hearing that Home Office pathologist Dr Charles Wilson had given the provisional cause of death as a stab wound to the chest.

Yousef's parents, Deborah Makki, a psychiatric nurse, and Ghaleb Makki, a salesman from Burnage, were not present at the hearing but were aware of the proceedings, the court was told.

Manchester South Senior Coroner Alison Mutch said the inquest would be adjourned for a review hearing on 16 April, with a provisional date of 12 September fixed for a full hearing.

Last week, hundreds of people gathered in Ardwick, Manchester, to pay their respects to Yousef at a traditional Muslim funeral service ahead of a burial ceremony.

In a statement, Yousef's family said his "determination, wit and dedication to his family and studies were the foundations of his outstanding personality".

The 17-year-old charged with his murder, who cannot be named because of his age, will stand trial this summer after being granted bail in a private hearing at Manchester Crown Court earlier in March.

Another 17-year-old, who also cannot be named, has been charged with possession of a bladed article and assisting an offender.