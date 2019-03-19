Media City barrier mix-up leaves cars trapped
- 19 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two drivers became stuck when their vehicles were upended on a rising security barrier.
Both motorists, one driving a taxi and the other a BMW, were caught out within an hour of each other at MediaCityUK in Salford.
Taxi firm New Moon confirmed its driver was uninjured, while the second driver is understood to have been released unhurt by security staff.
Peel Holdings, which owns the site, has declined to comment.
Photographs of the mishaps have provoked a number of jokes online.
One person tweeted about the "ramping" up of security while another suggested the ramp had developed a "taste for oil".
Siri, show me a great Meaningful Vote metaphor— Andy Loynes (@Andyloynes) March 19, 2019
End of Twitter post by @Andyloynes
It's developed a taste for oil!— Lucas Ward (@lward42) March 19, 2019
End of Twitter post by @lward42
Really ramping up security!— Chris Burrows (@WaysKid) March 19, 2019
End of Twitter post by @WaysKid