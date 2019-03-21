Image caption Christian Hickey was shot on the doorstep of his house, along with his mother Jayne

Three men have been found guilty of shooting a seven-year-old boy and his mother in the legs in a gangland feud.

Carne Thomasson, 28, Christopher Hall, 49, and Aldaire Warmington, 32, were convicted at Manchester Crown Court of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent.

Christian Hickey and his mother Jayne were shot on the doorstep of their home in Salford in October 2015.

The three men were cleared by a jury of conspiracy to murder.

Christian and his mother were blasted in the legs with a Heckler & Koch P7 self-loading pistol as they answered the door at their house in Winton, the court was told.

Both were left seriously injured lying in a pool of blood in the hallway of their home, one bullet passing through Mrs Hickey's leg into her son, who was stood behind her.

Image caption The court heard the shooting was part of a feud between two rival gangs

They were the victims of a Salford organised crime gang known as the A-Team, which was involved in drugs, violence and extortion, jurors heard.

The attack was a revenge mission for the "execution" of Salford "Mr Big" Paul Massey three months earlier

He was also shot on his doorstep, with an Uzi machine gun by a splinter faction of the gang, the court was told.

Thomasson, Hall and Warmington were also found guilty of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.