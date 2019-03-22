Image copyright AFP Image caption A £57m cycling and walking bridge in Stockport is among the 18 proposals

Plans have been unveiled to spend £137.3m on cycling and walking projects in Greater Manchester.

A scheme to turn Levenshulme into a "mini-Holland" and a bridge linking bus and rail stations in Stockport are among 18 projects to be considered by transport bosses.

Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) will fund £76.5m of the cost.

The projects will form part of the region's Bee Network, aimed at encouraging people to walk and cycle.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said investing in walking and cycling infrastructure would help the region "compete with some of the world's best and most liveable cities".

Image copyright TfGM Image caption The proposals include giving pedestrians in Levenshulme priority over traffic

A £57m bridge would allow pedestrians and cyclists to walk or ride between Stockport's transport hubs, while a pathway would be developed between Manchester's Piccadilly and Victoria stations at a cost of £11.6m.

In Levenshulme, pedestrians would be given priority over traffic, as part of proposals inspired by Dutch cities.

GMCA's share of the funding will come from the Mayor's Challenge Fund, a £160m pot of cash allocated by the Department for Transport for the region between 2018 and 2022.

The remainder will come from local authorities and other government grants including the Cycle Cities Ambition Grant.

Image copyright TfGM Image caption A 100m bridge would link rail and bus terminals in Stockport

The proposals, which also include £14.6m of walking and cycling links in Leigh, Atherton and Tyldesley and the introduction of a Greater Manchester-wide bike hire scheme, will go before GMCA on 29 March.

Bike-sharing operator Mobike withdrew from Manchester last year after losing 10% of its cycles each month to theft and vandalism.