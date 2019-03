Image copyright GMP Image caption Police said Farhad Abdullah was cowardly and manipulative

A man who slept in a car near his estranged wife's home carried out a campaign of violence and abuse, before stabbing her with an ornamental dagger.

Farhad Abdullah, 55, of no fixed address, was jailed for 21 years at Manchester Crown Court after being convicted of attempted murder.

Greater Manchester Police said Abdullah made threats to kill his 50-year-old ex-wife and stole her dog.

When arrested, he said he had been living in his car 200m from her home.

'I'm going to kill you'

Police said Abdullah barged into his ex-wife's house in Wynward Road, Wythenshawe, Manchester, on 6 May 2018.

He stood behind her while sharpening a knife before stealing her dog and house keys.

Abdullah then ambushed her outside her home on 16 June, snatching her phone and producing the ornamental knife from behind his back.

He lunged at her stomach but she blocked him with her left arm, receiving two wounds that needed seven stitches.

Police said: "Abdullah shouted 'I'm going to kill you' before raising the knife up and thrusting it down, puncturing her skin above the collar bone."

'Manipulative'

He was caught by police on neighbouring Broadoak Road after passers-by chased him.

Abdullah was found with the victim's phone and a pair of handcuffs. A small ornamental dagger with a curved sharp point was lying on the ground near him.

When police searched his car they discovered a machete.

Det Con Lucia Barnes thanked the "good Samaritans" who helped his wife, saying: "Their actions not only helped save her from further injury, but assisted police in apprehending a violent offender.

"Abdullah is a cowardly and manipulative individual."

She also praised the bravery of his ex-wife.