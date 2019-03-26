Image copyright MEN syndication Image caption Hundreds of people lined the streets to get a glimpse of the action around Dale Street and Port Street

The streets of Manchester's Northern Quarter have been transformed into New York as a Spider-Man spin-off is being filmed in the city.

Morbius tells the story of a biochemist who tries to cure himself of a rare blood disorder, but infects himself with a form of vampirism instead.

Hundreds of people lined the streets to get a glimpse of the action around Dale Street and Port Street.

Starring Jared Leto and Matt Smith the movie is set for release next summer.

Image copyright @FourthDayPR Image caption A stuntman just hanging around in Manchester

Image copyright @kalpeshrana Image caption The streets of Manchester's Northern Quarter have been transformed into New York

Image copyright MEN syndication

Former Dr Who star Matt Smith also stars as Morbius's best friend Loxias Crown, and Adria Arjona plays his fiancee Martine Bancroft.

Based on the comic book, Dr Morbius discovers he is dying from a rare disorder dissolving his blood cells and tries to find a cure, but the serums he creates change his body.

Earlier this month Jared Leto teased a picture on set on his Twitter feed as the first week of filming ended.

It's not the first time the Northern Quarter has been transformed into New York for a superhero film. In 2010 the streets became 1940s Brooklyn for Captain America: The First Avenger, staring Chris Evans.

Image copyright @kalpeshrana Image caption The Northern Quarter was also transformed into New York for Captain America in 2010

Image copyright MEN syndication Image caption Director Daniel Espinosa on set

Image copyright @kalpeshrana Image caption USA Today news stand on the pavement, no sorry, we mean sidewalk

All images copyrighted.