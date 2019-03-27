Image copyright Police handout Image caption Police have released a CCTV image of the suspect

A man was stabbed and seriously hurt in an attempted carjacking attack by a man he had met on dating app.

The victim, in his 20s, was stabbed several times by his "date" in his car in Pendlebury, Salford, on Tuesday.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it was the third incident of its kind in 24 hours.

It urged people using dating apps to meet their dates in public and to let friends or family know where they were going.

Stabbed several times

The victim had parked his car, with his "date" inside, in Bolton Road at about 17:45 GMT when the attacker demanded he hand over his car keys.

He then stabbed him a number of times before running off towards Birch Drive and High Bank Road, GMP said.

The victim was said to be in a serious condition in hospital.

Police released a CCTV image of the suspect.

Police are linking the incident to two earlier carjacking attempts on Monday, in Irlams o' th' Height, Salford; and Prestwich, Bury.

Det Insp Gareth Jenkins, of GMP, said: "This is now the third attack following an attempted carjacking after an online dating app meeting and we're working hard to find the man responsible.

"We would also continue to encourage people using dating apps to always meet new people in public places and to let someone know where you're going."