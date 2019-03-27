Manchester

Danish teenager on school trip to Manchester goes missing

  • 27 March 2019
Yafiet Tesfalem Image copyright Police handout
Image caption Yafiet Tesfalem, 17, was last seen at a hostel in Manchester on 21 March

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a teenage boy from Denmark who went missing on a school trip to Manchester.

Yafiet Tesfalem, 17, was last seen at the YHA hostel on Potato Wharf in the city centre at 07:40 GMT on 21 March, a Greater Manchester Police spokesman said.

The force has issued a picture of the teenager and appealed for information.

Yafiet is described as 5ft 6in (1.68m) tall and has short black afro hair.

