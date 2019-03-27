Man, 88, arrested in Bolton murder inquiry
An 88-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an elderly woman was found dead in a house.
Police were called to Ramsay Avenue in Farnworth, Bolton, at 08:10 GMT on Wednesday and discovered the body of the woman, thought to be in her 80s.
Greater Manchester Police said it was treating the woman's death as a domestic incident.
The house has been sealed off while forensic specialists carry out an examination.
Det Ch Insp Stuart Wilkinson said: "This morning we've sadly had to inform a family that their loved one has died.
"We will be supporting them through this extremely difficult time."