Manchester

Man, 88, arrested in Bolton murder inquiry

  • 27 March 2019
Ramsay Avenue, Farnworth Image copyright Google
Image caption Police said they were treating the death of the woman in her 80s as a domestic incident

An 88-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an elderly woman was found dead in a house.

Police were called to Ramsay Avenue in Farnworth, Bolton, at 08:10 GMT on Wednesday and discovered the body of the woman, thought to be in her 80s.

Greater Manchester Police said it was treating the woman's death as a domestic incident.

The house has been sealed off while forensic specialists carry out an examination.

Det Ch Insp Stuart Wilkinson said: "This morning we've sadly had to inform a family that their loved one has died.

"We will be supporting them through this extremely difficult time."

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites