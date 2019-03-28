Image copyright Google Image caption The third victim was stabbed repeatedly in his car on Bolton Road in Pendlebury

A man has been charged in connection with three attacks on men who had arranged meetings through the Grindr dating app.

The men were targeted in Salford and Bury on Monday and Tuesday by a man who demanded their car keys at knifepoint.

David Aroge, 21, has been charged with assault, three counts of robbery and three counts of possession of a bladed article.

He will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Mr Aroge, of Holden Drive, Swinton, has been remanded in custody.

A man in his 50s was threatened in his home in Irlam o' th' Height at about 19:00 GMT on Monday.

About an hour later on Bury Old Road in Prestwich, a man in his 40s was threatened and held at knifepoint.

A man in his 20s was threatened and stabbed in his car on Bolton Road in Pendlebury on Tuesday.