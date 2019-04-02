Image copyright Google Image caption The 17-year-old boy was attacked shortly before 14:45 BST in Tatton Street, Ordsall, Salford

A teenager has been stabbed and seriously injured in a street attack.

The 17-year-old boy was attacked shortly before 14:45 BST in Tatton Street, Ordsall, Salford.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said he had been taken to hospital with serious injuries though they are not thought to be life-threatening.

The force said a cordon was in place at the crime scene and an investigation had been launched but no arrests had been made.