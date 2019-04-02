Manchester

Salford stabbing: Teen seriously hurt in street attack

  • 2 April 2019
Tatton Street, Ordsall Image copyright Google
Image caption The 17-year-old boy was attacked shortly before 14:45 BST in Tatton Street, Ordsall, Salford

A teenager has been stabbed and seriously injured in a street attack.

The 17-year-old boy was attacked shortly before 14:45 BST in Tatton Street, Ordsall, Salford.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said he had been taken to hospital with serious injuries though they are not thought to be life-threatening.

The force said a cordon was in place at the crime scene and an investigation had been launched but no arrests had been made.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites