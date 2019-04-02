Image copyright GMP/Google Image caption Barbara Heywood was found dead at a home in Farnworth, Bolton,

The family of a "kind hearted" 80-year-old woman who was found dead at a home in Greater Manchester have said they "will miss her forever".

Barbara Heywood suffered fatal stab wounds at the house in Ramsay Avenue in Farnworth, Bolton, on 27 March.

An 88-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of her murder and later detained under the Mental Health Act.

Mrs Heywood's children said the death had been "devastating" and their mother was "generous" and "simply the best".

A statement from the family read: "Our mum has been taken from us under tragic circumstances.

"She was a generous, kind-hearted lady who loved life. She was simply the best and we will miss her forever.

"We are finding it difficult to comprehend life without her."

They added that she "adored flowers" and asked well-wishers to send them to "send her off in a sea of blooms".