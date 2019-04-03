Image copyright PA Image caption The Prince of Wales was greeted by schoolchildren at the British Muslim Heritage Centre

The Prince of Wales has praised the team at the British Muslim Heritage Centre for making a difference in their community.

Prince Charles attended the centre in Whalley Range during a series of royal engagements in Greater Manchester.

He said he "admired" all the work being done and said "how important" Muslim communities were in the UK.

The prince also travelled to Wigan to visit The Old Courts, the Toffee Works and Wigan Little Theatre.

Speaking at the centre, he said: "If I may say so, I just wanted to congratulate you and to say how much I admire all the work you are doing. And how important your communities are here in this country."

"I've been so impressed by all the different initiatives and projects you run here and the difference you are making, in terms of all the work you are doing in the community, but also in terms of linking all the other communities together."

Image copyright PA Image caption Prince Charles tours the Toffee Works in Wigan to celebrate 100 years on the site

Image copyright PA Image caption The Toffee Works is well known for making Uncle Joe's Mint Balls