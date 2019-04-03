Image copyright Police handout Image caption Ann Marie Pomphret's body was found on 2 November

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found in stables.

The body of 49-year-old Ann Marie Pomphret was found in Old Alder Lane, Burtonwood, Warrington, Cheshire, on 2 November.

Cheshire Police said she had died of head injuries.

David Pomphret, 50, of Masefield Drive in Winwick, has been charged with murder and is due to appear before Chester Magistrates' Court on Thursday.