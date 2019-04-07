Manchester

Boy, 17, charged with Wythenshawe stab murder

  • 7 April 2019
Crossacres Road, Whythenshawe Image copyright Google
Image caption The man was found stabbed on Crossacres Road, Wythenshawe

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a 20-year-old man was found stabbed at a house in Manchester.

Tyrelle Burke was found in Crossacres Road, Wythenshawe, at about 08:45 BST on Friday, police said.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition and he later died.

The teenager, who was arrested on Friday, is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon. He was remanded to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Monday.

