Image copyright CPS handout Image caption The attack was caught on CCTV

A man stabbed a stranger at least six times from behind because he was hearing voices telling him he "must stab an alien", a court has heard.

Alex Davies, 26, also known as Ahmad Ibn Abdillaah, denies the attempted murder of Jaroslaw Poterucha in Levenshulme on the basis of insanity.

Manchester Crown Court heard Mr Poterucha was attacked in August 2016.

The prosecution said Mr Davies intended to harm his victim and by destroying evidence understood what he had done.

Carey Johnston QC said Mr Poterucha was walking from his home to catch a bus to work shortly after 06:00 BST when he was stabbed in the unprovoked attack.

Mr Poterucha suffered a fracture to his vertebra, a vocal nerve injury and permanent nerve damage in the stabbing, with the worst wound about 10cm (4in) deep, close to two vital arteries and the jugular vein.

Ms Johnston said the force used and the targeting of the victim's neck showed intention to kill or seriously injure.

She said records show Mr Davies' phone was in use until 06:26 and tracked his route to the scene of the attack.

The prosecutor said in disposing the SIM card, which he knew would incriminate him, he was fully aware of the seriousness of what he had done.

The court heard Mr Davies does not dispute the attack but has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to attempted murder and an alternative charge of section 18 wounding with intent.

The jury was told that in a letter he wrote to his mother while on remand in prison, Mr Davies wrote: "I... went to Manchester and stabbed a man so I could establish myself as a fighter."

Ms Johnston said there was "no mention that the victim was an alien".

The trial continues.